Adhesion Barriers Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global adhesion barriers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19
on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Adhesion barriers are medical implants that are utilized to reduce post-surgical internal scarring by separating the tissues and organs. They assist in lowering common risks, such as chronic pain, infertility and bowel obstruction, during different surgeries. At present, they are available in the form of gel, film and liquid formulations across the globe.
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures, represents one of the key factors impelling the global adhesion barriers market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of sports-related injuries and the rising geriatric population are further bolstering the market growth. Several medical associations are spreading awareness about post-surgical adhesion formation and available products, such as adhesion barriers, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as rising healthcare investments and the advent of the sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, formulation, application and geography.
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Formulation:
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Atrium Medical Corporation
- Baxter International
- Betatech Medikal
- C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- MAST Biosurgery Inc.
- Sanofi
Breakup by Application:
- Film Formulations
- Liquid Formulations
- Gel Formulations
Breakup by Geography:
- Gynecological Surgeries
- General/Abdominal Surgeries
- Cardiovascular Surgeries
- Orthopedic Surgeries
- Neurological Surgeries
- Reconstructive Surgeries
- Urological Surgeries
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
