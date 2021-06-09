Sailing Jackets Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Sailing Jackets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global sailing jackets market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A sailing jacket refers to a protective outer garment that provides optimum comfort aboard boats and yachts. It is lightweight, waterproof, and breathable to accommodate sweat and ensure free movement. Sailing jackets can withstand extreme weather conditions, such as freezing wind or steady rain. They are available in various styles, colors, and types, ranging from coastal jackets for casual cruising to professional offshore sailing jackets for high-speed racing. Several manufacturers are currently developing dual-purpose sailing jackets with multi-pockets and built-in reflective patches for better visibility under low light.

Market Trends:

The rising popularity of sailing as a leisure and recreational activity primarily drives the demand for sailing jackets. A growing number of individuals participating in professional sailing races has led to various sports associations organizing low-priced events and even training programs for kids. Additionally, several key market players are establishing their presence on social media platforms to connect with consumers directly, understand their requirements, and gain valuable feedback. The growing internet penetration and an increasing number of smartphone users are expected to boost these channels and augment market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Burke Marine

Decathlon

Gill North America Inc.

Helly Hansen (Canadian Tire Corporation Limited)

Henri Lloyd International AB (Aligro Group Limited)

Magic Marine (Kogros Sport)

Marinepool Sportartikel GmbH & Co. KG

Mustang Survival (The Wing Group)

Regatta Ltd. (Risol Imports Ltd.)

Sail Racing International AB

Zhik Pty Ltd

Sailing Jackets Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, End User and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

