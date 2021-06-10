Next Generation Firewall Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global next-generation firewall (NGFW) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Next generation firewall (NGFW) stands for the third generation of network firewall that manages and secures data transmission process. It is typically integrated with intrusion prevention and cloud-delivered threat intelligence. The firewall utilizes whitelists or signature-based intrusion detection systems (IDS) to assess safe and unsafe applications. NGFW can use both dynamic and static packet filtering to enhance network connection security.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of cyberattacks and pervasive use of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) across various industries are augmenting the demand for NGFW. Additionally, the growing adoption of NGFW in several organizations for data security against the risk of data thefts, is also driving the market growth. The increasing penetration of smartphones, social media, and cloud services has augmented the demand for high-end data security solutions. Furthermore, the rising need to secure sensitive data, payment gateways, and transaction portals, along with the widespread adoption of digital currency, has raised the demand for NGFW in the BFSI sector. Moreover, several technological innovations have led to the introduction of highly configurable and scalable NGFW systems, thereby bolstering the market. In the coming years, the rising governmental investments to improve cybersecurity systems are anticipated to propel the next-generation firewall market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Gajshield Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Hillstone Networks Co.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Sonicwall Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Zscaler Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, deployment type, security type, organization size end-user and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Solutions Hardware Solutions Software Solutions

Services System Integration Services Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Services Training and Education Services Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Security Type:

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Network Security

Identity Based Security

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

