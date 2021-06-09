Global Set-Top Box Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Price Forecast

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global set-top box market reached a value of US$ 17.17 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness steady growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2026. A set-top box is a hardware device that is used to convert video content to analog or digital TV signals. These TV and internet data signals are received via cable and telephone connection that is decoded and then displayed on the TV screen. A set-top box consists of turners, system buses, decoders, graphic processors, storage devices, demultiplexers, and decryptors. It provides multiple channels, at the request of the viewers, along with access to pay-per-view and premium channels. It also enables users to record the programs in real-time and watch them later, as per their convenience.

Global Set-Top Box Market Trends:

The global set-top box market is primarily driven by the rising digitization of television networks and growing preference for high-definition TV with satellite set-top boxes. With the improving living standards and inflating incomes of consumers, there is a rise in the sales of smart TVs and Internet-based STBs. Furthermore, the steadily growing demand for high-quality video streaming and interactive videos is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, various companies are maximizing the storage options and digital video recording capability of the set-top boxes for improving the overall viewer experience. Additionally, governments across the world are mandating the installation of set-top boxes, analog switch-off transition, and the deployment of open OS-based devices. For instance, the Government of India has amended the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, which has made set-top box installation compulsory in the country. Furthermore, the rising adoption of hybrid set-top boxes on account of the emergence of various OTT platforms is also propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

ARRIS International

HUMAX Electronics

DISH Network

Roku

Huawei Technologies Co.

Technicolor

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Samsung Group

EchoStar Corporation

Skyworth Digital

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

PayTV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

