Food Processing Blades Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Processing Blades Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food processing blades market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Food processing blades are commonly made up of stainless steel and are generally interchangeable. They are primarily used for processing, shredding, chopping, grinding, pureeing, slicing, and mincing various food items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and seafood. Food processing blades help in performing numerous food preparation activities within a stipulated amount of time and in an efficient manner. As a result, these blades are extensively used across the dairy, poultry, and food and beverages sector for food processing applications.

The global market is primarily propelled by the escalating demand for packaged and processed food products. Furthermore, the growing adoption of automated food processors, particularly among the working population, that aid in reducing the meal preparation time is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of quick-service restaurants, coffee houses, food trucks, etc., is further augmenting the demand for food processing blades for hassle-free operations and enhanced delivery of food items. Besides this, continuous technological innovations have led to the development of blades that provide enhanced precision in cutting, slicing, and grinding raw materials, which are expected to further strengthen the global market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food processing blades market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AB Hällde Maskiner

BAADER

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Biro Manufacturing Company

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

JBT Corporation

Marel hf.

Minerva Omega Group s.r.l.

Nemco Food Equipment Ltd.

Talsabell S.A.

Zigma International.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Straight Blades Single Edge Double Edge Serrated

Curved Blades Single Edge Serrated

Circular Blades Flat Edge Beveled Edge Scalloped Edge Toothed Notched Semi-Circular Involute



Breakup by Application:

Grinding

Slicing

Dicing

Skinning

Peeling

Cutting/Portioning

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

