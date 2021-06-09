North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america active pharmaceutical ingredients market reached a value of US$ 67.9 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market/requestsample

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) refers to a combination of biologically active substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product. Some of the common processes utilized for the production of an API include recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), chemical synthesis, isolation, fermentation, and recovery from natural resources. API has a direct effect in correcting, modifying, and restoring physiological functions of the body. As a result, it is largely utilized in the fields of oncology, pulmonology, nephrology, orthopedic, endocrinology, and neurology.

The North America API market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The introduction of several research and development (R&D) programs for novel drug production and the rising importance of generics are further supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has provided a favorable impact on the market as it has prompted leading players to manufacture large amounts of API to cater to the demand for COVID-19 medications in the region.

North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america active pharmaceutical ingredient market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america active pharmaceutical ingredient market on the basis of drug type, manufacturer type, synthesis type, product and expression system type, therapeutic application, country.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Breakup by Manufacturer Type:

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers

Breakup by Synthesis Type:

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Breakup by Product and Expression System Type:

Product Type

Expression System Type

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-implantable-medical-devices-market

India Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-implantable-medical-devices-market

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-implantable-medical-devices-market

North America Potassium Nitrate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-nitrate-market

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-system-market

Power Tool Accessories Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-tool-accessories-market

North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market

North America Vinyl Flooring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinyl-flooring-market

North America Tobacco Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tobacco-market

North America Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-mineral-wool-ceiling-tiles-market

North America Potassium Nitrate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-nitrate-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800