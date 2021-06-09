Dental X-ray Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dental X-ray Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Dental X-ray market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Dental X-ray refers to a medical imaging technique that helps the healthcare professional to treat dental problems that cannot be diagnosed with an oral exam. This technique uses high-energy electromagnetic radiations (X-rays) that pass through the gums and cheeks to obtain images of the hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses. It aids in the early diagnosis of several diseases, including cysts and tumors, tooth decay beneath existing fillings, bone loss in the jaw, and infections under gums. Dental X-ray also helps to identify the position for implants, dentures, and braces.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing number of smokers and the increasing risk of periodontal diseases and other tooth-related issues are primarily driving the global dental X-ray market. Furthermore, as neck and head radiation treatment for cancer can proliferate the chances of developing tooth decay, there is an escalating demand for dental X-rays to help diagnose and prevent oral diseases in their early stage. Numerous other factors, including the introduction of high-speed X-rays and the expanding cosmetic dentistry sector, are further expected to strengthen the global market for dental x-ray in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Acteon Inc.

Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd.

Carestream Dental LLC

Cefla S.C.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DÜRR DENTAL SE

General Electric Company

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Planet DDS

Planmeca OY

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Vatech Co. Ltd

Dental X-ray Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Product and Application.

Market Breakup by Type:

Intraoral

Bitewing X-rays

Periapical X-rays

Occlusal X-rays

Extraoral

Panoramic X-rays

Tomograms

Cephalometric Projections

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Analog

Digital

Market Breakup by Application:

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

