Metal Forging Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Metal Forging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global metal forging market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Metal forging refers to the process of applying compressive forces for deforming and making geometrical changes to metal. This process creates some of the strongest parts compared to other metal-producing processes.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-forging-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global metal forging market is primarily driven by its increasing application in various industries. In the aerospace industry, ferrous and nonferrous forgings are utilized in helicopters, commercial jets, piston-engine planes and supersonic military aircraft. On the other hand, forged components are found at stress and shock points in trucks and other automobiles across the automotive industry. Besides this, the forging process forms an essential part of industrial metal manufacturing, especially iron and steel. As a result, several leading players are focusing on expanding their production capacities to ensure optimal quality and reach a broader consumer base. This is expected to provide positive growth to the market in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3td7bqu

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Arconic Corp.

ATI

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bruck GmbH

China First Heavy Industries

Ellwood Group Inc.

Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Kovárna Viva

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Scot Forge

Thyssenkrupp AG

Metal Forging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Raw Material and Application.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800