June 2021 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Line Market Research Report for 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Oil and Gas Pipe Line, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Oil and Gas Pipe Line industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
U.S. Steel Tubular Products
Continental Alloys & Services
National Oilwell Varco
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company
Energex Tube (JMC)
WSP Holdings
Northwest Pipe
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
CHANGBAO
Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture
SANDVIK
HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL
HUSTEEL
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
SB international Inc
BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO
TPCO
JFE
Vallourec Tenaris
TMK Group
CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE
Jiuli
Evraz
Chelyabinsk Pipe
By Type:
Steel Pipes
PE Pipes
Others
By Application:
Long Distance Transporting
Municipal Administration
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Oil and Gas Pipe Line Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Steel Pipes
1.2.2 PE Pipes
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Long Distance Transporting
1.3.2 Municipal Administration
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Line Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Line Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Line Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Line Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
….. continued
