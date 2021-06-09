June 2021 Global Steel Pipe Piles Market Research Report for 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel Pipe Piles, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Pipe Piles industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ESC Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

JFE

Diehl Tool Steel

Tenaris

U.S. Steel

Meever

Vallourec

American Steel Pipe

Valiant Steel

Trinity

Atlas

Skyline Steel

Zekelman Industries

TMK IPSCO

Jianhua Construction Materials Group

EVRAZ

Northwest Pipe Company

Welpun Tubular

By Type:

Spiral Weld Pipe

Electric Resistance Weld

Double Submerged Arc Weld

By Application:

Ports/Harbors

Urban Civil Engineering

Bridges

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Pipe Piles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Spiral Weld Pipe

1.2.2 Electric Resistance Weld

1.2.3 Double Submerged Arc Weld

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Ports/Harbors

1.3.2 Urban Civil Engineering

1.3.3 Bridges

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

….. continued

