June 2021 Report on Global Municipal Water Treatment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Municipal Water Treatment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Municipal Water Treatment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Municipal Water Treatment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Municipal Water Treatment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Municipal Water Treatment market covered in Chapter 4:
MWH Global
Kurita Water Industries
Pall Corporation
Degremont Industry
Veolia Water Technologies
Suez Environnement
Evoqua Water Techno
Dow Water & Process
Aquatech
RWL Water Group
WesTech Engineering
GE Water
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Municipal Water Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
Municipal Wastewater Treatment
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Municipal Water Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Municipal Water Treatment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
1.5.3 Municipal Wastewater Treatment
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Municipal Water Treatment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential
1.6.3 Commercial
1.6.4 Industrial
1.7 Municipal Water Treatment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Municipal Water Treatment Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Municipal Water Treatment Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Municipal Water Treatment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Municipal Water Treatment
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Municipal Water Treatment
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Municipal Water Treatment Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 MWH Global
4.1.1 MWH Global Basic Information
4.1.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 MWH Global Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 MWH Global Business Overview
4.2 Kurita Water Industries
4.2.1 Kurita Water Industries Basic Information
4.2.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Kurita Water Industries Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Kurita Water Industries Business Overview
4.3 Pall Corporation
4.3.1 Pall Corporation Basic Information
4.3.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Pall Corporation Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Pall Corporation Business Overview
4.4 Degremont Industry
4.4.1 Degremont Industry Basic Information
4.4.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Degremont Industry Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Degremont Industry Business Overview
4.5 Veolia Water Technologies
4.5.1 Veolia Water Technologies Basic Information
4.5.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Veolia Water Technologies Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Veolia Water Technologies Business Overview
4.6 Suez Environnement
4.6.1 Suez Environnement Basic Information
4.6.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Suez Environnement Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Suez Environnement Business Overview
4.7 Evoqua Water Techno
4.7.1 Evoqua Water Techno Basic Information
4.7.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Evoqua Water Techno Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Evoqua Water Techno Business Overview
4.8 Dow Water & Process
4.8.1 Dow Water & Process Basic Information
4.8.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Dow Water & Process Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Dow Water & Process Business Overview
4.9 Aquatech
4.9.1 Aquatech Basic Information
4.9.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Aquatech Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Aquatech Business Overview
4.10 RWL Water Group
4.10.1 RWL Water Group Basic Information
4.10.2 Municipal Water Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 RWL Water Group Municipal Water Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 RWL Water
