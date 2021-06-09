June 2021 Report on Global Temporary Power Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Temporary Power industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Temporary Power market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Temporary Power market covered in Chapter 12:

Aggreko

Kohler

United Rentals

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Atco Power

Cummins

Speedy Hire

Diamond Environmental Services

Trinity Power Rentals

APR Energy

Temp-Power

Atlas Copco

Ashtead Group

Caterpillar

Rental Solutions & Services

Smart Energy Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Temporary Power market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Diesel

Gas

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Temporary Power market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Shipping and Contracting)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Temporary Power Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Temporary Power

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Temporary Power industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Temporary Power Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Temporary Power Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Temporary Power Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Temporary Power Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Temporary Power Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Temporary Power Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Temporary Power

3.3 Temporary Power Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Temporary Power

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Temporary Power

3.4 Market Distributors of Temporary Power

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Temporary Power Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Temporary Power Market, by Type

4.1 Global Temporary Power Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Temporary Power Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Temporary Power Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Temporary Power Value and Growth Rate of Diesel

4.3.2 Global Temporary Power Value and Growth Rate of Gas

4.3.3 Global Temporary Power Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Temporary Power Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

