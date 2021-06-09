June 2021 Report on Global Municipal Water Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Municipal Water market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Municipal Water market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Municipal Water industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Municipal Water Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Municipal Water market covered in Chapter 4:
WesTech Engineering
Arkema
GE Water
Kemira
Chemifloc
Accepta Water Treatment
RWL Water Group
AkzoNobel
MWH Global
BASF
Beckart Environmental
SNF Group
Pall Corporation
Aquatech
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Municipal Water market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
Municipal Wastewater Treatment
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Municipal Water market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Municipal Water Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
1.5.3 Municipal Wastewater Treatment
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Municipal Water Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential
1.6.3 Commercial
1.6.4 Industrial
1.7 Municipal Water Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Municipal Water Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Municipal Water Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Municipal Water Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Municipal Water
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Municipal Water
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Municipal Water Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 WesTech Engineering
4.1.1 WesTech Engineering Basic Information
4.1.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 WesTech Engineering Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 WesTech Engineering Business Overview
4.2 Arkema
4.2.1 Arkema Basic Information
4.2.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Arkema Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Arkema Business Overview
4.3 GE Water
4.3.1 GE Water Basic Information
4.3.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 GE Water Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 GE Water Business Overview
4.4 Kemira
4.4.1 Kemira Basic Information
4.4.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Kemira Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Kemira Business Overview
4.5 Chemifloc
4.5.1 Chemifloc Basic Information
4.5.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Chemifloc Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Chemifloc Business Overview
4.6 Accepta Water Treatment
4.6.1 Accepta Water Treatment Basic Information
4.6.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Accepta Water Treatment Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Accepta Water Treatment Business Overview
4.7 RWL Water Group
4.7.1 RWL Water Group Basic Information
4.7.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 RWL Water Group Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 RWL Water Group Business Overview
4.8 AkzoNobel
4.8.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information
4.8.2 Municipal Water Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 AkzoNobel Municipal Water Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview
4.9 MWH Global
