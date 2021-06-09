June 2021 Report on Global Wastewater Treatment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Wastewater Treatment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Wastewater Treatment market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Wastewater Treatment industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wastewater Treatment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wastewater Treatment market covered in Chapter 4:

SUEZ

Pentair

Aquatech International

Veolia

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab

Xylem

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wastewater Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Filtration

Disinfection

Desalination

Testing

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wastewater Treatment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Filtration

1.5.3 Disinfection

1.5.4 Desalination

1.5.5 Testing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Municipal

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Wastewater Treatment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wastewater Treatment Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

3 Value Chain of Wastewater Treatment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Wastewater Treatment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wastewater Treatment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wastewater Treatment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wastewater Treatment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SUEZ

4.1.1 SUEZ Basic Information

4.1.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SUEZ Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SUEZ Business Overview

4.2 Pentair

4.2.1 Pentair Basic Information

4.2.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Pentair Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Pentair Business Overview

4.3 Aquatech International

4.3.1 Aquatech International Basic Information

4.3.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Aquatech International Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Aquatech International Business Overview

4.4 Veolia

4.4.1 Veolia Basic Information

4.4.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Veolia Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Veolia Business Overview

4.5 Dow Water & Process Solutions

4.5.1 Dow Water & Process Solutions Basic Information

4.5.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dow Water & Process Solutions Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dow Water & Process Solutions Business Overview

4.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

4.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Basic Information

4.6.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Business Overview

4.7 Ecolab

4.7.1 Ecolab Basic Information

4.7.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ecolab Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ecolab Business Overview

4.8 Xylem

4.8.1 Xylem Basic Information

4.8.2 Wastewater Treatment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Xylem Wastewater Treatment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Xylem Business Overview

5 Global Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Wastewater Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Wastewater Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Wastewater Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Wastewater Treatment Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Wastewater Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Wastewate

