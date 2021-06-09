June 2021 Report on Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-usa-baseboard-heater-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-12

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market covered in Chapter 4:

CH2M HILL Inc.

Remondis

AECOM

Doosan Hydro Technology

Tetra Tech Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Louis Berger

Evoqua Water Technologies

Solenis

IDE Technologies

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

Siemens AG

Ecolab Inc.

ITT Corporation

Suez Environnement S.A.

DuBois Chemicals Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Paques

Mott Macdonald

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Organo Corp.

Aquatech International LLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Severn Tren

Ovivo Water Ltd.

WS Atkins plc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Oil/water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-deionizer-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-10

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Stone Processing Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-canned-pineapple-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-05-11

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Oil/water Separation

1.5.3 Suspended Solids Removal

1.5.4 Dissolved Solids Removal

1.5.5 Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

1.5.6 Disinfection/Oxidation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.6.3 Stone Processing Industry

1.6.4 Food & Beverage Industry

1.6.5 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.6.6 Healthcare Industry

1.6.7 Other Industries

1.7 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry Development

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-payment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-11

Global Market Growth Trends

1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multiplex-pcr-assays-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-05-10

3 Value Chain of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 CH2M HILL Inc.

4.1.1 CH2M HILL Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 CH2M HILL Inc. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 CH2M HILL Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Remondis

4.2.1 Remondis Basic Information

4.2.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Remondis Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Remondis Business Overview

4.3 AECOM

4.3.1 AECOM Basic Information

4.3.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 AECOM Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 AECOM Business Overview

4.4 Doosan Hydro Technology

4.4.1 Doosan Hydro Technology Basic Information

4.4.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Doosan Hydro Technology Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Doosan Hydro Technology Business Overview

4.5 Tetra Tech Inc.

4.5.1 Tetra Tech Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tetra Tech Inc. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tetra Tech Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Schlumberger Ltd.

4.6.1 Schlumberger Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Schlumberger Ltd. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Schlumberger Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Louis Berger

4.7.1 Louis Berger Basic Information

4.7.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Louis Berger Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Louis Berger Business Overview

4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies

4.8.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Basic Information

4.8.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Business Overview

4.9 Solenis

4.9.1 Solenis Basic Information

4.9.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Solenis Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Solenis Business Overview

4.10 IDE Technologies

4.10.1 IDE Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 IDE Technologies Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 IDE Technologies Business Overview

4.11 Black & Veatch Holding Co.

4.11.1 Black & Veatch Holding Co. Basic Information

4.11.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Black & Veatch Holding Co. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Black & Veatch Holding Co. Business Overview

4.12 Siemens AG

4.12.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Siemens AG Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.13 Ecolab Inc.

4.13.1 Ecolab Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Ecolab Inc. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Ecolab Inc. Business Overview

4.14 ITT Corporation

4.14.1 ITT Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 ITT Corporation Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 ITT Corporation Business Overview

4.15 Suez Environnement S.A.

4.15.1 Suez Environnement S.A. Basic Information

4.15.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Suez Environnement S.A. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Suez Environnement S.A. Business Overview

4.16 DuBois Chemicals Inc.

4.16.1 DuBois Chemicals Inc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 DuBois Chemicals Inc. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 DuBois Chemicals Inc. Business Overview

4.17 GE Water & Process Technologies

4.17.1 GE Water & Process Technologies Basic Information

4.17.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 GE Water & Process Technologies Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 GE Water & Process Technologies Business Overview

4.18 Xylem Inc.

4.18.1 Xylem Inc. Basic Information

4.18.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Xylem Inc. Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Xylem Inc. Business Overview

4.19 Veolia Water Technologies

4.19.1 Veolia Water Technologies Basic Information

4.19.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Veolia Water Technologies Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Veolia Water Technologies Business Overview

4.20 Paques

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105