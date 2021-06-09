June 2021 Report on Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Waste Recovery & Recycling market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Waste Recovery & Recycling market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Waste Recovery & Recycling industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waste Recovery & Recycling Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waste Recovery & Recycling market covered in Chapter 4:

Viridor

AVR

AEB Amsterdam

Attero

Wheelabrator

A2A

Tianjin Teda

EEW Efw

City of Kobe

China Everbright

Veolia

TIRU

NEAS

Suez

Covanta

CA Tokyo 23

MVV Energie

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waste Recovery & Recycling market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metal

Plastic

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waste Recovery & Recycling market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Enterprise

Government and NGO

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metal

1.5.3 Plastic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Enterprise

1.6.3 Government and NGO

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Waste Recovery & Recycling Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waste Recovery & Recycling Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waste Recovery & Recycling Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waste Recovery & Recycling

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waste Recovery & Recycling

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waste Recovery & Recycling Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Viridor

4.1.1 Viridor Basic Information

4.1.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Viridor Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Viridor Business Overview

4.2 AVR

4.2.1 AVR Basic Information

4.2.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AVR Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AVR Business Overview

4.3 AEB Amsterdam

4.3.1 AEB Amsterdam Basic Information

4.3.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 AEB Amsterdam Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 AEB Amsterdam Business Overview

4.4 Attero

4.4.1 Attero Basic Information

4.4.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Attero Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Attero Business Overview

4.5 Wheelabrator

4.5.1 Wheelabrator Basic Information

4.5.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Wheelabrator Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Wheelabrator Business Overview

4.6 A2A

4.6.1 A2A Basic Information

4.6.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 A2A Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 A2A Business Overview

4.7 Tianjin Teda

4.7.1 Tianjin Teda Basic Information

4.7.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tianjin Teda Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tianjin Teda Business Overview

4.8 EEW Efw

4.8.1 EEW Efw Basic Information

4.8.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 EEW Efw Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 EEW Efw Business Overview

4.9 City of Kobe

4.9.1 City of Kobe Basic Information

4.9.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 City of Kobe Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 City of Kobe Business Overview

4.10 China Everbright

4.10.1 China Everbright Basic Information

4.10.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 China Everbright Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 China Everbright Business Overview

4.11 Veolia

4.11.1 Veolia Basic Information

4.11.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Veolia Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Veolia Business Overview

4.12 TIRU

4.12.1 TIRU Basic Information

4.12.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 TIRU Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 TIRU Business Overview

4.13 NEAS

4.13.1 NEAS Basic Information

4.13.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 NEAS Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 NEAS Business Overview

4.14 Suez

4.14.1 Suez Basic Information

4.14.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Suez Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Suez Business Overview

4.15 Covanta

4.15.1 Covanta Basic Information

4.15.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Covanta Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Covanta Business Overview

4.16 CA Tokyo 23

4.16.1 CA Tokyo 23 Basic Information

4.16.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 CA Tokyo 23 Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 CA Tokyo 23 Business Overview

4.17 MVV Energie

4.17.1 MVV Energie Basic Information

4.17.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 MVV Energie Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 MVV Energie Business Overview

5 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Waste Recovery & Recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Waste Re

