June 2021 Report on Global Power Tool Batteries Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Power Tool Batteries industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Power Tool Batteries market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Power Tool Batteries market covered in Chapter 12:

2-Power

E-ONE MOLI ENERGY

Valence Technology

TianJin Lishen Battery

LG Chem

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Sony

MatchBox Instruments

Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions

COSLIGHT

A123 Systems

Hitachi Power Tools

AEG POWERTOOLS

GS Yuasa International

BYD Company

Bosch

SAMSUNG SDI

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Power Tool Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nickel battery

Li-ion battery

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Power Tool Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Energy

Automobile

Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Power Tool Batteries Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Power Tool Batteries

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Power Tool Batteries industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Tool Batteries Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Power Tool Batteries Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Power Tool Batteries Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Power Tool Batteries Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Power Tool Batteries Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Power Tool Batteries Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Power Tool Batteries

3.3 Power Tool Batteries Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Power Tool Batteries

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Power Tool Batteries

3.4 Market Distributors of Power Tool Batteries

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Power Tool Batteries Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Power Tool Batteries Market, by Type

…continued

