June 2021 Report on Global Oil & Gas Pump Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Oil & Gas Pump industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Oil & Gas Pump market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Oil & Gas Pump market covered in Chapter 12:
KSB
ITT Oil & Gas
Xylem
EDUR-Pumpenfabrik Eduard Redlien GmbH & Co. KG
NETZSCH Pumps & Systems
Lewa
Ruhrpumpen Global
Verder (UK) Ltd
Enpro Subsea
PCM SA
SPP Pumps
Kirloskar Pumps
Sam Turbo Industry
Framo
Flowserve Corporation
Designed and Engineered Pumps
Grundfos
SKF
Wastecorp Pumps
DXP
National Pump & Energy
Sulzer
Gardner Denver
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Oil & Gas Pump market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Rotary
Reciprocating
Centrifugal
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Oil & Gas Pump market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Onshore
Offshore
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Oil & Gas Pump Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Oil & Gas Pump
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oil & Gas Pump industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pump Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pump Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Pump Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Oil & Gas Pump Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil & Gas Pump Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oil & Gas Pump Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Oil & Gas Pump
3.3 Oil & Gas Pump Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil & Gas Pump
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oil & Gas Pump
3.4 Market Distributors of Oil & Gas Pump
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oil & Gas Pump Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Oil & Gas Pump Market, by Type
4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pump Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Oil & Gas Pump Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Oil & Gas Pump Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Pump Value and Growth Rate of Rotary
4.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Pump Value and Growth Rate of Reciprocating
4.3.3 Global Oil & Gas Pump Value and Growth Rate of Centrifugal
4.4 Global Oil & Gas Pump Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
