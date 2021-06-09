June 2021 Report on Global Small-Scale LNG Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Small-Scale LNG industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Small-Scale LNG market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Small-Scale LNG market covered in Chapter 12:
Cryostar Sas
General Electric
Honeywell International Inc.
Prometheus Energy
Excelerate Energy L.P.
Engie
Gazprom
IHI Corporation
Sofregaz S.A.
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
Wrtsil Corporation
The Linde Group
Plum Energy
Skangas as
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Small-Scale LNG market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Liquefaction Terminal
Regasification Terminal
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Small-Scale LNG market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Industrial
Transportation
Utilities
Marine
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Small-Scale LNG Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Small-Scale LNG
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Small-Scale LNG industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Small-Scale LNG Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small-Scale LNG Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Small-Scale LNG Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Small-Scale LNG
3.3 Small-Scale LNG Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small-Scale LNG
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Small-Scale LNG
3.4 Market Distributors of Small-Scale LNG
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Small-Scale LNG Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Small-Scale LNG Market, by Type
4.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Small-Scale LNG Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Small-Scale LNG Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Small-Scale LNG Value and Growth Rate of Liquefaction Terminal
4.3.2 Global Small-Scale LNG Value and Growth Rate of Regasification Terminal
4.4 Global Small-Scale LNG Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
