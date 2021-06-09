June 2021 Report on Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Grid Scale Energy Storage industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Grid Scale Energy Storage market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Grid Scale Energy Storage market covered in Chapter 12:

Hydrostor

GE

S&C Electric

EnerVault

LG Chem Johnson Controls

ABB

Samsung SDI

SustainX

Beacon Power

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Grid Scale Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pumped hydroelectric storage system

Thermal storage

Battery storage

Compressed air energy storage

Flywheel storage

Molten salt storage

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Grid Scale Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Grid Scale Energy Storage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Grid Scale Energy Storage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Grid Scale Energy Storage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Grid Scale Energy Storage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Grid Scale Energy Storage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Grid Scale Energy Storage

3.3 Grid Scale Energy Storage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Grid Scale Energy Storage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Grid Scale Energy Storage

3.4 Market Distributors of Grid Scale Energy Storage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Grid Scale Energy Storage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Pumped hydroelectric storage system

4.3.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Thermal storage

4.3.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Battery storage

4.3.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Compressed air energy storage

4.3.5 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Flywheel storage

4.3.6 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Molten salt storage

4.4 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

