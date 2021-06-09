June 2021 Report on Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biofuels and Biodiesel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biofuels and Biodiesel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market covered in Chapter 12:

Ag Processing

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Poet

Shandong Jinjiang

Flint Hills Resources

The Andersons

Raizen

Biopetrol

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Caramuru

Valero

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus

Abengoa Bioenergy

Infinita Renovables

ADM

Glencore

CropEnergies

Pacific Ethanol

Jinergy

Neste Oil Rotterdam

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Elevance

Longyan Zhuoyue

Hebei Jingu Group

Ital Green Oil

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Green Plains

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biofuels and Biodiesel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biofuels and Biodiesel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agriculture

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biofuels and Biodiesel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biofuels and Biodiesel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofuels and Biodiesel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biofuels and Biodiesel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biofuels and Biodiesel

3.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biofuels and Biodiesel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biofuels and Biodiesel

3.4 Market Distributors of Biofuels and Biodiesel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biofuels and Biodiesel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate of Bioethanol

4.3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate of Biodiesel

4.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceuticals (2015-2020)

6 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Analysis by Regions

…continued

