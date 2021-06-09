June 2021 Report on Global Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Farming Horticultural LED Lighting market covered in Chapter 4:

Fionia Lighting

Philips

Heliospectra AB

Everlight Electronics

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Cree

Osram

Lumigrow

Gavita

Kessil

Hubbell Lighting

Valoya

General Electric

Illumitex

Cidly

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Farming Horticultural LED Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Low Power (Less than or equal to300W)

High Power (More than 300W)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Farming Horticultural LED Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Low Power (Less than or equal to300W)

1.5.3 High Power (More than 300W)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Greenhouse

1.6.3 Indoor and Vertical Farming

1.6.4 R&D

1.7 Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Farming Horticultural LED Lighting Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

…continued

