June 2021 Report on Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hydrogen Electrolyzer market covered in Chapter 4:

Nel Hydrogen

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

Siemens AG

McPhy Energy S.A

Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd

Areva H2Gen

Hydrogenics

ITM Power Plc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alkaline

PEM

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Ammonia

Methanol

Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing

Electronics

Energy

Power to Gas

Transport

Metal Production & Fabrication

Pharma & Biotech

Food & Beverages

Glass Industry & Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alkaline

1.5.3 PEM

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Ammonia

1.6.3 Methanol

1.6.4 Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing

1.6.5 Electronics

1.6.6 Energy

1.6.7 Power to Gas

1.6.8 Transport

1.6.9 Metal Production & Fabrication

1.6.10 Pharma & Biotech

1.6.11 Food & Beverages

1.6.12 Glass Industry & Others

1.7 Hydrogen Electrolyzer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

…continued

