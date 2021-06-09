June 2021 Report on Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market covered in Chapter 4:
CBEEX
Aera Group
GreenTrees
WayCarbon
Carbon Clear
South Pole Group
Bioassets
Terrapass
NativeEnergy
Guangzhou Greenstone
Biofílica
3Degrees
Carbon Credit Capital
Allcot Group
Renewable Choice
Forest Carbon
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Industrial
Household
Energy Industry
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
REDD Carbon Offset
Renewable Energy
Landfill Methane Projects
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Household
1.5.4 Energy Industry
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 REDD Carbon Offset
1.6.3 Renewable Energy
1.6.4 Landfill Methane Projects
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
……. continued
