June 2021 Report on Global Water Quality MonitoringMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water Quality Monitoring Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/worldwide-bifidobacteria-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-10

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Water Quality Monitoring market covered in Chapter 4:

General Electric

Geotech Environmental Equipment

Agilent Technologies

Xylem

Danaher

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Optiqua Technologies PTE

Libelium

Horiba

ALSO READ:k http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-roofing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-11

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water Quality Monitoring market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

TOC Analyzers

PH Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water Quality Monitoring market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Laboratories

Industrial

Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Others (Agricultural, Household, and General Applications)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fuel-cell-bipolar-plates-professional-survey-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-11

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-gas-flow-meter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-10

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 TOC Analyzers

1.5.3 PH Meters

1.5.4 Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

1.5.5 Conductivity Sensors

1.5.6 Turbidity Meters

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Laboratories

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Commercial Spaces

1.6.5 Government Buildings

1.6.6 Others (Agricultural, Household, and General Applications)

1.7 Water Quality Monitoring Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Quality Monitoring Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-h2s-sensors-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-12

3 Value Chain of Water Quality Monitoring Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Water Quality Monitoring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Quality Monitoring

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water Quality Monitoring

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water Quality Monitoring Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 General Electric

4.1.1 General Electric Basic Information

4.1.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 General Electric Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 General Electric Business Overview

4.2 Geotech Environmental Equipment

4.2.1 Geotech Environmental Equipment Basic Information

4.2.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Geotech Environmental Equipment Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Geotech Environmental Equipment Business Overview

4.3 Agilent Technologies

4.3.1 Agilent Technologies Basic Information

4.3.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Agilent Technologies Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

4.4 Xylem

4.4.1 Xylem Basic Information

4.4.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Xylem Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Xylem Business Overview

4.5 Danaher

4.5.1 Danaher Basic Information

4.5.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Danaher Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Danaher Business Overview

4.6 Teledyne Technologies

4.6.1 Teledyne Technologies Basic Information

4.6.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Teledyne Technologies Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Teledyne Technologies Business Overview

4.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

4.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Basic Information

4.7.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

4.8 Optiqua Technologies PTE

4.8.1 Optiqua Technologies PTE Basic Information

4.8.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Optiqua Technologies PTE Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Optiqua Technologies PTE Business Overview

4.9 Libelium

4.9.1 Libelium Basic Information

4.9.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Libelium Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Libelium Business Overview

4.10 Horiba

4.10.1 Horiba Basic Information

4.10.2 Water Quality Monitoring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Horiba Water Quality Monitoring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Horiba Business Overview

5 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Water Quality Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Water Quality Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Quality Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Water Quality Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Water Quality Monitoring Market Analysis by Countries

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105