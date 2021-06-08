June 2021 Report on Global E-waste Management ServiceMarket CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the E-waste Management Service Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global E-waste Management Service market covered in Chapter 4:

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada)

Umicore S.A. (Belgium)

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden)

MBA Polymers, Inc. (California)

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.)

Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.)

Aurubis AG (Germany)

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia)

Boliden AB (Sweden)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the E-waste Management Service market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metals

Plastic

Glass

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the E-waste Management Service market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Household appliances

IT & Telecommunications

Entertainment and consumer electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global E-waste Management Service Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metals

1.5.3 Plastic

1.5.4 Glass

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global E-waste Management Service Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Household appliances

1.6.3 IT & Telecommunications

1.6.4 Entertainment and consumer electronics

1.6.5 Others

1.7 E-waste Management Service Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on E-waste Management Service Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of E-waste Management Service Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 E-waste Management Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of E-waste Management Service

3.2.3 Labor Cost of E-waste Management Service

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of E-waste Management Service Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada)

4.1.1 Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) Basic Information

4.1.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) Business Overview

4.2 Umicore S.A. (Belgium)

4.2.1 Umicore S.A. (Belgium) Basic Information

4.2.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Umicore S.A. (Belgium) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Umicore S.A. (Belgium) Business Overview

4.3 Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

4.3.1 Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Basic Information

4.3.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Business Overview

4.4 Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden)

4.4.1 Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden) Basic Information

4.4.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden) Business Overview

4.5 MBA Polymers, Inc. (California)

4.5.1 MBA Polymers, Inc. (California) Basic Information

4.5.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 MBA Polymers, Inc. (California) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 MBA Polymers, Inc. (California) Business Overview

4.6 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.)

4.6.1 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

4.6.2 E-waste Management Service Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.) E-waste Management Service Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview

4.7 Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.)

…continued

