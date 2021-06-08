Electrosurgery Market: CONMED (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Applied Medical (Netherlands), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

A winning Electrosurgery Market report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. All statistical and numerical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. To succeed in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the market which is possible only with an excellent market report like this one.

Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Cosmetic, Neurology), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=282631

In 2018, Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), and Olympus (Japan) dominated the electrosurgery market. Other prominent players in this market include CONMED (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Applied Medical (Netherlands), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (US), Bovie Medical Corporation (US), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), and CooperSurgical Inc. (US). In order to sustain their dominance in the electrosurgery industry, a majority of prominent players are focusing on increasing their geographical presence and strengthening their product portfolios through the strategies of product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The global electro surgery market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2%.The growth in this market is driven by technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments; the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries; the growing number of medical, cosmetic, and age-related surgeries performed; and the rising number of ambulatory surgery centers. However, risks associated with electrosurgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the electro surgery market.

“The electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.”

Based on products, the electro surgery market is segmented into electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. The electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the global electrosurgery market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage volume of disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments. In addition, technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments and the increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are stimulating the growth of this segment.

“The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018.”

On the basis of type of surgery, the electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of various diseases/conditions, the growing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the rising prevalence of obesity.

“In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market.”

On the basis of region, the electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, government efforts to increase access to elective surgery, large population base, high patient population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%)

Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%) By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (32%), APAC (25%), Latin America (6%),and the Middle East & Africa (2%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the electrosurgery market based on product, type of surgery, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. In addition, it analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions(and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=282631

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Type of Surgery-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations and Assumptions

2.4.1 Limitations

2.4.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Electrosurgery Market Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Market, By Product, (2019)

4.3 Market, By Type of Surgery, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By Country (2019–2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Electrosurgical Instruments

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Medical, Cosmetic, and Age-Related Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks Associated With Electrosurgical Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Expected Increase in the Number of Bariatric Procedures Due to the Growing Prevalence of Obesity

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stiff Competition Among Market Players

6 Electrosurgery Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrosurgical Instruments

6.2.1 High Use of Instruments in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Will Increase the Demand for Market Products

6.2.1.1 Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.2.1.1.1 Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

6.2.1.1.2 Bipolar Forceps

6.2.1.2 Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.2.1.2.1 Electrosurgical Pencils

6.2.1.2.2 Electrosurgical Electrodes

6.2.1.2.3 Suction Coagulators

6.2.1.2.4 Monopolar Forceps

6.3 Electrosurgical Generators

6.3.1 Technological Advancements in Electrosurgical Generators have Lessened the Incidence of Thermal Injuries

6.4 Electrosurgical Accessories

6.4.1 Electrosurgical Accessories Account for A Small Share of the Market

6.4.1.1 Patient Return Electrodes

6.4.1.2 Cords, Cables, and Adapters

6.4.1.3 Other Accessories

6.5 Smoke Evacuation Systems

6.5.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Hold A Niche Share in the Electrosurgery Market

7 Electrosurgery Market, By Surgery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Surgery

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgery

7.3.1 Advantages Offered By Electrosurgery in Ob/GYN Procedures to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Orthopedic Surgery

7.4.1 The Orthopedic Surgery Segment to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

7.5 Cardiovascular Surgery

7.5.1 Rise in Aging Population Will Be the Main Factor in the Growth of Electrosurgery Market

7.6 Oncological Surgery

7.6.1 Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy Will Affect the Growth of Electrosurgery in Oncological Surgery

7.7 Cosmetic Surgery

7.7.1 Risk of Getting Electrosurgical Burns Will Hinder the Growth of This Segment

7.8 Urological Surgery

7.8.1 Rising Kidney and Urological Diseases to Drive Market Growth

7.9 Neurosurgery

7.9.1 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Neurological Disorders to Drive Market Growth

7.10 Other Surgeries

8 Electrosurgery Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals, Clinics, & Ablation Centers

8.2.1 in 2018, Hospitals, Clinics, & Ablation Centers Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Market Growth

8.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

8.4.1 Budgetary Restrictions of Researchers are Limiting the Adoption of High-End Electrosurgery Products

9 Electrosurgery Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market for Electrosurgery

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 High Patient Wait Times have Negatively Affected Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing Surgical Volumes and Growing Disease Incidence Will Drive the UK Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Awareness Initiatives and Relatively Lower Healthcare Costs have Supported Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Government Pressure to Reduce Healthcare Costs has Slowed Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Adoption of Spvats and Other Electrosurgery Devices Will Increase the Growth of Electrosurgery

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Electrosurgery

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Rising Disposable Income Will Directly Affect the Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Medical Tourism and Low Cost of Surgeries are Contributing to Market Growth in India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 High Cosmetic Surgery Volumes Project Strong Demand for Electrosurgical Instruments

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Lack of Surgeons in Rural Areas Will Adversely Affect the Market

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil is A Hotspot for Cosmetic Surgery

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Fragmented State of Mexico’s Healthcare System Will Create Challenges for the Growth of Its Electrosurgery Market

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Despite Political Instability, MEA Remains A Promising Region for Market Players

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles

Read More……………