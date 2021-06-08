Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: LabWare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott Informatics (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), LabLynx (US)

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Type (Broad, Industry-specific), Component (Software, Services), Delivery (On premise, Remote, Cloud), End User (CRO, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, FnB, Oil, Gas) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global LIMS market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The increasing adoption of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. However,the high maintenance and service costs and the lack of integration standards for LIMS are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

“Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on component, the LIMS market is segmented into services and software. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the recurring requirement of services, such as training, software upgradation, and software maintenance post-installation.

“Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to dominate the LIMS market for the life sciences industry”

Based on type, the LIMS market for the life sciences industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biobanks and biorepositories, CROs & CMOs, clinical research laboratories, academic research institutes, toxicology laboratories, NGS laboratories, and forensic laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of LIMS systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to automate laboratory workflows and improve operational efficiency.

“Market in Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LIMS market, followed by Europe. However, the Asian market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to factors such as increasing outsourcing activities in several Asian countries due to the availability of low-cost and skilled labor and the increasing awareness and availability of LIMS.

Research Coverage:

The report provides an over view of the LIMS market.It aims a test imating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, component, deployment model, industry,and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

