June 2021 Report on Global Solar purification systemsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Solar purification systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Solar purification systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Trunz Water Systems

Wyckomar Inc.

Puralytics

EAWC Technologies

Ampac USA

Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC

Sunlabob

Aqua Sun International

Oasis Montana

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Solar purification systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solar water disinfection (SODIS)

Solar distillation

Solar water pasteurization

Solar water treatment systems

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Solar purification systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

City Area

Rural Area

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Solar purification systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solar water disinfection (SODIS)

1.5.3 Solar distillation

1.5.4 Solar water pasteurization

1.5.5 Solar water treatment systems

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Solar purification systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 City Area

1.6.3 Rural Area

1.7 Solar purification systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar purification systems Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Solar purification systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Solar purification systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar purification systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Solar purification systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Solar purification systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Trunz Water Systems

4.1.1 Trunz Water Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Trunz Water Systems Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Trunz Water Systems Business Overview

4.2 Wyckomar Inc.

4.2.1 Wyckomar Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Wyckomar Inc. Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Wyckomar Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Puralytics

4.3.1 Puralytics Basic Information

4.3.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Puralytics Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Puralytics Business Overview

4.4 EAWC Technologies

4.4.1 EAWC Technologies Basic Information

4.4.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 EAWC Technologies Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 EAWC Technologies Business Overview

4.5 Ampac USA

4.5.1 Ampac USA Basic Information

4.5.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ampac USA Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ampac USA Business Overview

4.6 Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC

4.6.1 Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC Basic Information

4.6.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC Business Overview

4.7 Sunlabob

4.7.1 Sunlabob Basic Information

4.7.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sunlabob Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sunlabob Business Overview

4.8 Aqua Sun International

4.8.1 Aqua Sun International Basic Information

4.8.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aqua Sun International Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aqua Sun International Business Overview

4.9 Oasis Montana

4.9.1 Oasis Montana Basic Information

4.9.2 Solar purification systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Oasis Montana Solar purification systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Oasis Montana Business Overview

…continued

