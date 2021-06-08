June 2021 Report on Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market covered in Chapter 4:

Tisch

Horiba

Honeywell

PerkinElmer

Siemens

SAIL HERO

Cerex

Teledyne

SDL

Ecotech

Aeroqual

Enviro Technology

3M

TSI

Thermo Fisher

Skyray

Universtar

FPI

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Stationary Monitoring System

Portable Monitoring System

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Outdoor Monitoring System

Indoor Monitoring System

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Stationary Monitoring System

1.5.3 Portable Monitoring System

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Outdoor Monitoring System

1.6.3 Indoor Monitoring System

1.7 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tisch

4.1.1 Tisch Basic Information

4.1.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tisch Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tisch Business Overview

4.2 Horiba

4.2.1 Horiba Basic Information

4.2.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Horiba Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Horiba Business Overview

4.3 Honeywell

4.3.1 Honeywell Basic Information

4.3.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Honeywell Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Honeywell Business Overview

4.4 PerkinElmer

4.4.1 PerkinElmer Basic Information

4.4.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 PerkinElmer Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 PerkinElmer Business Overview

4.5 Siemens

4.5.1 Siemens Basic Information

4.5.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Siemens Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Siemens Business Overview

4.6 SAIL HERO

4.6.1 SAIL HERO Basic Information

4.6.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SAIL HERO Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SAIL HERO Business Overview

4.7 Cerex

4.7.1 Cerex Basic Information

4.7.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cerex Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cerex Business Overview

4.8 Teledyne

4.8.1 Teledyne Basic Information

4.8.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Teledyne Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Teledyne Business Overview

4.9 SDL

4.9.1 SDL Basic Information

4.9.2 Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SDL Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SDL Business Overview

4.10 Ecotech

…continued

