June 2021 Report on Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment PlantMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant market covered in Chapter 4:
DAS EE
Ecolab
Veolia Water Technologies
Ecoprog
Emerson
Hitachi
Sydney Water
MWH Global
GE Water
Kingspan Environmental
Suez
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Electric power plants
Food industry
Iron and steel industry
Mines and quarries
Nuclear industry
Pulp and paper industry
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Water treatment
Water recycle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Electric power plants
1.5.3 Food industry
1.5.4 Iron and steel industry
1.5.5 Mines and quarries
1.5.6 Nuclear industry
1.5.7 Pulp and paper industry
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Water treatment
1.6.3 Water recycle
1.7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 DAS EE
4.1.1 DAS EE Basic Information
4.1.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 DAS EE Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 DAS EE Business Overview
4.2 Ecolab
4.2.1 Ecolab Basic Information
4.2.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Ecolab Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Ecolab Business Overview
4.3 Veolia Water Technologies
4.3.1 Veolia Water Technologies Basic Information
4.3.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Veolia Water Technologies Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Veolia Water Technologies Business Overview
4.4 Ecoprog
4.4.1 Ecoprog Basic Information
4.4.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Ecoprog Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Ecoprog Business Overview
4.5 Emerson
4.5.1 Emerson Basic Information
4.5.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Emerson Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Emerson Business Overview
4.6 Hitachi
4.6.1 Hitachi Basic Information
4.6.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Hitachi Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Hitachi Business Overview
4.7 Sydney Water
4.7.1 Sydney Water Basic Information
…continued
