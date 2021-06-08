June 2021 Report on Waste Heat Recovery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waste Heat Recovery Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waste Heat Recovery market covered in Chapter 4:

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Citech

THE MAERSK GROUP

Probe Manufacturing

BORSIG

Clean Energy Technologies

Siemens

Amec Foster Wheeler

ABB

Forbes Marshall

Echogen

ClearPower Systems

Dresser-Rand

Bosch Industriekessel

Thermax Global

Bono Energia

Ormat Technologies

TESPL

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waste Heat Recovery market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Downstream Sector

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waste Heat Recovery market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical

Petroleum refining

Paper

Commercial and institutional

Food and beverages

Metal

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Downstream Sector

1.5.3 Upstream Sector

1.5.4 Midstream Sector

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical

1.6.3 Petroleum refining

1.6.4 Paper

1.6.5 Commercial and institutional

1.6.6 Food and beverages

1.6.7 Metal

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Waste Heat Recovery Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

……. continued

