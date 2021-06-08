June 2021 Report on MENA carry handle tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of MENA carry handle tape, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the MENA carry handle tape industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Scapa Group PLC

Henkel AG

Lintec Corporation

3M Company

NRG Tapes

Shurtape Corporation

Alimac group

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

By Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others (Polyurethanes and Polyamides)

By Application:

Packaging

Electronics

Construction

Medical

Medical Devices

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 MENA carry handle tape Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 Rubber

1.2.3 Silicone

1.2.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

1.2.5 Others (Polyurethanes and Polyamides)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Medical Devices

1.3.6 Skin Contact

1.3.7 Hygiene

……. continued

