June 2021 Report on Global Organic Essential Oil Market Research Report 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Essential Oil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organic Essential Oil market covered in Chapter 4:

Earthoil

Organic Infusions

NOW Foods

NHR Organic Oils

Starwest Botanicals

Biolandes

Aromantic

Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)

Eden Botanicals

Sydney Essential Oil

EOAS Organics

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Essential Oil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural Essential Oils

Synthetic Essential Oils

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Essential Oil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Massage

Skin Care

Spa

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organic Essential Oil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural Essential Oils

1.5.3 Synthetic Essential Oils

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organic Essential Oil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Massage

1.6.3 Skin Care

1.6.4 Spa

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Organic Essential Oil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Essential Oil Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organic Essential Oil Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organic Essential Oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Essential Oil

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Essential Oil

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Essential Oil Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Earthoil

4.1.1 Earthoil Basic Information

4.1.2 Organic Essential Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Earthoil Organic Essential Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Earthoil Business Overview

4.2 Organic Infusions

4.2.1 Organic Infusions Basic Information

4.2.2 Organic Essential Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Organic Infusions Organic Essential Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Organic Infusions Business Overview

4.3 NOW Foods

4.3.1 NOW Foods Basic Information

4.3.2 Organic Essential Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 NOW Foods Organic Essential Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 NOW Foods Business Overview

4.4 NHR Organic Oils

4.4.1 NHR Organic Oils Basic Information

…continued

