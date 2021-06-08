Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size & Share, Growth Drivers, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Technological developments that allow predictive analytics are expected to increase demand for genetic testing directed to the customer. Also, the increasing prevalence of rare genetic disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the market for direct-to-consumer genetic testing.

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market.

Competitors Are: 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key highlights of the Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market and its key segment.

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carrier Testing Predictive Testing Ancestry & Relationship Testing Nutrigenomics Testing Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Platforms Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Targeted Analysis Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP) Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America Canada Europe Germany UK France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



