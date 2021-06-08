COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET ANALYSIS 2021 | UPCOMING THREAT 2027

The global Companion Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Companion diagnostics are procedures or examinations that include knowledge necessary for the secure and prosperous usage of a medical drug in question. It enables the recognition of the possibility of an individual benefiting from a pharmaceutical drug or having adverse effects. It assists in assessing the patient reaction to a procedure so that medication may be modified to improve health and effectiveness. Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine should pave the way for companion diagnostics because it forms an integral part of personalized medicine. Owing to increased identification, care, and surveillance of a variety of illnesses, biomarkers and companion diagnostics have seen strong demand.

The hospital application is the major contributor to the Companion Diagnostics Market. The hospital application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 59.5% of the market in the year 2019, due to the availability of established hospital infrastructure, and qualified professionals increase the inclination of patients towards hospitals coupled with the growing patient pool due to a high incidence of chronic diseases would be helpful for the growth of the market.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

The Companion Diagnostics industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America Canada Europe Germany UK France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



What is the growth rate of the Companion Diagnostics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Companion Diagnostics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Companion Diagnostics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Companion Diagnostics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

