June 2021 Report on Global Crude Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2026

The global Crude market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Crude market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Crude industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Crude Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Crude market covered in Chapter 4:

Venoco

Pioneer Natural Resources

Vermilion Energy

Marathon Oil

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron Corporation

Crescent Point Energy

Koch Industries

Baytex Energy

Blacksands Pacific

Range Resources

EOG Resources

Noble Energy

SM Energy

Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Newfield Exploration

Laricina Energy

Concho Resources

Apache Corporation

Linn Energy

MEG Energy

Berry Petroleum Company

Southwestern Energy

ConocoPhillips

Suncor Energy

Antero Resources

WPX Energy

Cabot Oil & Gas

Anadarko Petroleum

Nalcor Energy

ShaMaran Petroleum

Enerplus

Cenovus Energy

Cuba Cuba Petróleo Union

HKN, Inc.

Encana

Syncrude

Husky Energy

Energen

Rex Energy

EQT

SandRidge Energy

Murphy Oil

Devon Energy

Canadian Natural Resources

Oasis Petroleum

Continental Resources

Imperial Oil

ExxonMobil

Shell Oil Company

Hess Corporation

Cimarex Energy

Ridgeback Resources

Mexico Pemex

Vaalco Energy

Trinidad and Tobago Petrotrin

Denbury Resources

Pacific Exploration & Production

ARC Resources

Greka Energy

Penn West Exploration

Laredo Petroleum

PetroKazakhstan

Occidental Petroleum

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paraffin-based Crude Oil

Naphthenic Crude Oil

Intermediate-based Crude Oil

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Petroleum Fuel

Petroleum Solvents and Chemical Raw Materials

Lubricant

Paraffin

Asphalt

Petroleum Coke

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Crude Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paraffin-based Crude Oil

1.5.3 Naphthenic Crude Oil

1.5.4 Intermediate-based Crude Oil

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Crude Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Petroleum Fuel

1.6.3 Petroleum Solvents and Chemical Raw Materials

1.6.4 Lubricant

1.6.5 Paraffin

1.6.6 Asphalt

1.6.7 Petroleum Coke

1.7 Crude Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crude Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

…continued

