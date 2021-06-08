June 2021 Report on Global Crude Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2026

The global Crude market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Crude market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Crude industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Crude Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Crude market covered in Chapter 4:
Venoco
Pioneer Natural Resources
Vermilion Energy
Marathon Oil
Chesapeake Energy
Chevron Corporation
Crescent Point Energy
Koch Industries
Baytex Energy
Blacksands Pacific
Range Resources
EOG Resources
Noble Energy
SM Energy
Whiting Petroleum Corporation
Newfield Exploration
Laricina Energy
Concho Resources
Apache Corporation
Linn Energy
MEG Energy
Berry Petroleum Company
Southwestern Energy
ConocoPhillips
Suncor Energy
Antero Resources
WPX Energy
Cabot Oil & Gas
Anadarko Petroleum
Nalcor Energy
ShaMaran Petroleum
Enerplus
Cenovus Energy
Cuba Cuba Petróleo Union
HKN, Inc.
Encana
Syncrude
Husky Energy
Energen
Rex Energy
EQT
SandRidge Energy
Murphy Oil
Devon Energy
Canadian Natural Resources
Oasis Petroleum
Continental Resources
Imperial Oil
ExxonMobil
Shell Oil Company
Hess Corporation
Cimarex Energy
Ridgeback Resources
Mexico Pemex
Vaalco Energy
Trinidad and Tobago Petrotrin
Denbury Resources
Pacific Exploration & Production
ARC Resources
Greka Energy
Penn West Exploration
Laredo Petroleum
PetroKazakhstan
Occidental Petroleum
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Paraffin-based Crude Oil
Naphthenic Crude Oil
Intermediate-based Crude Oil
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Petroleum Fuel
Petroleum Solvents and Chemical Raw Materials
Lubricant
Paraffin
Asphalt
Petroleum Coke
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Crude Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Paraffin-based Crude Oil
1.5.3 Naphthenic Crude Oil
1.5.4 Intermediate-based Crude Oil
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Crude Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Petroleum Fuel
1.6.3 Petroleum Solvents and Chemical Raw Materials
1.6.4 Lubricant
1.6.5 Paraffin
1.6.6 Asphalt
1.6.7 Petroleum Coke
1.7 Crude Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crude Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
…continued
