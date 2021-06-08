Mini Excavators Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report – 2026 | TMR Report

Market Scenario

Global Mini Excavators Market is expected to reach US$ 10.97 Billion by 2026 from US$ 7.23 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 4.74%.

Mini excavators market is segmented by end user industry and by region.

Based on end user industry, mini excavators market is classified by agriculture, construction, forestry, and others. Construction segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising construction sites and construction projects & activities in commercial & residential infrastructure.

Major driving factors for the mini excavators market are rising development of infrastructure among globe, increasing industrialization, rising focus on advancements of technologies, rising construction sites and industries, increased investments in road construction and housing projects, increasing demand for effective and mobile construction equipment, rising investments in R&D, rising trend of automation, increased advancements automation such as robotics vehicles, government is investing in infrastructure development, and rising demand for robust and at same time lack of skilled operators and lack of technical knowledge will hamper the market.

In terms of region, mini excavators market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising development of infrastructure, increasing investments in construction, and rising construction industries in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Bobcat Company, AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Inc., Gaungxi LiuGong Machinery, Bharat Earth Movers, Cukurova Ziraat, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, XCMG, Terex, Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators, Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Komatsu, Ltd., and Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd.

