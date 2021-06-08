June 2021 Report on Global KEROSENE Market Research Report 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Kerosene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Kerosene industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Chevron Shale Crude oil and condensate
American Shale Oil Corp. (Amso)
Viru Keemia Group
Chattanooga Corp.
Shell Oil Co. Upstream
Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd.
Queensland Energy Resources
Exxon Upstream
Narva Oil Plant
Electro-Petroleum Inc.
Xtract Energy Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Millennium Synfuels, Llc
Afsk Hom Tov
Fushun Mining Group Co., Ltd
Mountain West Energy
Independent Energy Partners
American Resource Petroleum Corp.
Imperial Oil Ltd.
Global Resource Corp
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
Petrobras Exploration & production
Petro Probe, Inc
Eesti P levkivi
Aurasource Inc.
By Type:
Grades 1-K
Grades 2-K
By Application:
Fuel
Chemistry
Entertainment
Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Kerosene Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Grades 1-K
1.2.2 Grades 2-K
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Fuel
1.3.2 Chemistry
1.3.3 Entertainment
1.3.4 Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Kerosene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Kerosene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Kerosene (Volume and Value) by Type
