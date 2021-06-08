June 2021 Report on Global OIL AND GAS UPSTREAM ACTIVITIES Market Research Report 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Oil and Gas Upstream Activities, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Oil and Gas Upstream Activities industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Rosneft OAO

BP Plc

Iraq Ministry of Oil

Statoil ASA

National Iranian Oil Company

Chevron Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Schlumberger

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Saudi Aramco

By Type:

Crude oil and natural gas extraction

Oil and gas wells drilling

Oil and Gas Supporting

By Application:

Crude Petroleum Comprises

Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Crude oil and natural gas extraction

1.2.2 Oil and gas wells drilling

1.2.3 Oil and Gas Supporting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Crude Petroleum Comprises

1.3.2 Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Activities (Volume and Value) by Application

….. continued

