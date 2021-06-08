June 2021 Report on Global BUNKER FUEL OIL Market Research Report 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bunker Fuel Oil, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bunker Fuel Oil industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Total Marine Fuel

Lukoil-Bunker

Southern Pec

Bunker Holding

Gazpromneft

China Marine Bunker

Sinopec

Chemoil

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Shell

Alliance Oil Company

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

By Type:

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700

MDO/MGO

Low Sulfur (LS) 380

Low Sulfur (LS) 180

By Application:

Container

Bulker vessels

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing Vessels

Gas Tanker

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1.1 Bunker Fuel Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180

1.2.2 Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380

1.2.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500

1.2.4 Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700

1.2.5 MDO/MGO

1.2.6 Low Sulfur (LS) 380

1.2.7 Low Sulfur (LS) 180

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Container

1.3.2 Bulker vessels

1.3.3 Oil Tanker

1.3.4 General Cargo

1.3.5 Chemical Tanker

1.3.6 Fishing Vessels

1.3.7 Gas Tanker

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

….. continued

