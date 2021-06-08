June 2021 Report on Global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2026

The global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas market covered in Chapter 4:

Ram Jack

Patriot Foundation Systems, LLC

HELI-PILE

IDEAL

MPS – Civil Products Group

Empire Piers

Pier Tech Systems, LLC

Helical Anchors, Inc

Cantsink

Viking Helical Anchors

Hubbell Power Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Helical Pile in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solid Square Shaft

Round Shaft Pipe

Square & Round Shaft Combo Pile

Grouted Square Shaft

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Helical Pile in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil and Gas Upstream

Oil and Gas Midstream

Oil and Gas Downstream

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solid Square Shaft

1.5.3 Round Shaft Pipe

1.5.4 Square & Round Shaft Combo Pile

1.5.5 Grouted Square Shaft

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil and Gas Upstream

1.6.3 Oil and Gas Midstream

1.6.4 Oil and Gas Downstream

1.7 Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Helical Pile in Oil and Gas Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

…continued

