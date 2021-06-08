June 2021 Report on Global Liquid Hydrocarbons Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2026

The global Liquid Hydrocarbons market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Liquid Hydrocarbons market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Liquid Hydrocarbons industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Liquid Hydrocarbons Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Liquid Hydrocarbons market covered in Chapter 4:
Essar Oil Limited
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL)
Reliance Industries Limited
Indian Oil Corporation
Oil India Limited
Gail (India) Limited
Castrol India Ltd
Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Liquid Hydrocarbons market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Pyrolysis Gasoline (Pygas)
Alkanes
Alkenes
Alkynes
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Hydrocarbons market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Chemical Industry
Fuels
Additives
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Liquid Hydrocarbons Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Pyrolysis Gasoline (Pygas)
1.5.3 Alkanes
1.5.4 Alkenes
1.5.5 Alkynes
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Liquid Hydrocarbons Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Chemical Industry
1.6.3 Fuels
1.6.4 Additives
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Liquid Hydrocarbons Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Hydrocarbons Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
…continued
