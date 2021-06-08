June 2021 Report on Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Market Research Report 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Oil & Gas Risk Management, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Oil & Gas Risk Management industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SGS

Intelex

ProcessMAP

Intertek

AVEVA ProCon

ABS Consulting

Lloyd’s Register

360factors

IQS

SISK Group

Institute of Risk Management

Totum Ltd

RiskWatch

Tullow Oil

CGE Risk Management Solutions

DNV GL

By Type:

Pipeline Risk Analysis

Facility Site Evaluation

Construction Management

Blast Resistant Design

Catastrophe Evacuation Modeling

Security threat Management

Quantitative Risk Analysis

Other

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1.1 Oil & Gas Risk Management Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pipeline Risk Analysis

1.2.2 Facility Site Evaluation

1.2.3 Construction Management

1.2.4 Blast Resistant Design

1.2.5 Catastrophe Evacuation Modeling

1.2.6 Security threat Management

1.2.7 Quantitative Risk Analysis

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Risk Management (Volume and Value) by Region

….. continued

