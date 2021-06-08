June 2021 Report on Global Gas Valves Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gas Valves, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gas Valves industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Metso Corporation

Schlumberger

IMI

National Oilwell Varco

HYDAC

The Weir Group

Armstrong

CIRCOR International

Parker Hannifin

Emerson Electric

Watts Water Technologies

BHGE

By Type:

0.25 to 8 Inches

8 to 20 Inches

Above 20 Inches

By Application:

Oil and gas production

Gas pipeline transportation

Municipal Gas

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gas Valves Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 0.25 to 8 Inches

1.2.2 8 to 20 Inches

1.2.3 Above 20 Inches

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil and gas production

1.3.2 Gas pipeline transportation

1.3.3 Municipal Gas

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gas Valves Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gas Valves Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gas Valves Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gas Valves Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gas Valves Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gas Valves (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gas Valves Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gas Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gas Valves (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gas Valves Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gas Valves Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gas Valves (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas Valves Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

….. continued

