June 2021 Report on Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Technip

JDR

Subsea 7

Saipem SpA

Oceaneering

FMC Technologies

Mc Dermott

EMAS AMC

Vallourec

Aker Solutions

By Type:

Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical

Steel Tube Umbilical

Power Umbilical

Integrated Services Umbilical

By Application:

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical

1.2.2 Steel Tube Umbilical

1.2.3 Power Umbilical

1.2.4 Integrated Services Umbilical

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

1.3.2 Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.3.3 Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Analysis

3.1 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Analysis

5.1 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption by Top Countries

….contiued

