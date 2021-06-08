June 2021 Report on Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Grid Scale Energy Storage, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Grid Scale Energy Storage industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Samsung SDI

EnerVault

LG Chem Johnson Controls

GE

ABB

Beacon Power

Hydrostor

S&C Electric

SustainX

By Type:

Pumped hydroelectric storage system

Thermal storage

Battery storage

Compressed air energy storage

Flywheel storage

Molten salt storage

By Application:

Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Grid Scale Energy Storage Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pumped hydroelectric storage system

1.2.2 Thermal storage

1.2.3 Battery storage

1.2.4 Compressed air energy storage

1.2.5 Flywheel storage

1.2.6 Molten salt storage

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electric Vehicles

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Energy Storage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Analysis

3.1 United States Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Analysis

5.1 China Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption Structure by Application

….contiued

