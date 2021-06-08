June 2021 Report on Global LPG & C5 Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of LPG & C5, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the LPG & C5 industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ExxonMobil

Saudi Aramco

Vivo Energy

Oryx Energies

Gas Africa Ltd

KNPC

Total Kenya PLC

Mount Meru Group

African Gas and Oil Ltd

ADNOC

Bluegas

Royal Dutch Shell

Kuwait National Petroleum

National Iranian Oil Corporation

BP

Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company

Galana Oil Kenya Limited

The Linde Group

Rift Energy

LAUGFS Gas

By Type:

LPG

C5

By Application:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 LPG & C5 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 LPG

1.2.2 C5

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global LPG & C5 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global LPG & C5 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global LPG & C5 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global LPG & C5 Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global LPG & C5 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global LPG & C5 (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global LPG & C5 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global LPG & C5 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global LPG & C5 (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global LPG & C5 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global LPG & C5 Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global LPG & C5 (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global LPG & C5 Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global LPG & C5 Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States LPG & C5 Market Analysis

3.1 United States LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe LPG & C5 Market Analysis

4.1 Europe LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe LPG & C5 Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China LPG & C5 Market Analysis

5.1 China LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan LPG & C5 Market Analysis

6.1 Japan LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia LPG & C5 Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia LPG & C5 Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam LPG & C5 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India LPG & C5 Market Analysis

8.1 India LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India LPG & C5 Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil LPG & C5 Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil LPG & C5 Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil LPG & C5 Consumption Volume by Type

….contiued

