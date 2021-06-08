June 2021 Report on Global Asphalt Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Asphalt, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Asphalt industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Valero Energy

CertainTeed Corporation

Imperial Oil

Oldcastle Materials, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Shell International

Marathon Petroleum

Atlas Roofing Corporation

ExxonMobile

Owens Corning

CEMEX

Royal Dutch Shell

BP USA

By Type:

Tar Pitch

Petroleum Pitch

Natural Pitch

By Application:

Paving

Roofing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Asphalt Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tar Pitch

1.2.2 Petroleum Pitch

1.2.3 Natural Pitch

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paving

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Asphalt Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Asphalt Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Asphalt Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Asphalt (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Asphalt Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Asphalt Market Analysis

3.1 United States Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Asphalt Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Asphalt Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Asphalt Market Analysis

5.1 China Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Asphalt Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Asphalt Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Asphalt Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Asphalt Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Asphalt Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Asphalt Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Asphalt Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….contiued

