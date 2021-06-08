June 2021 Report on Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Valero Energy
CNPC
Royal Dutch Shell plc,
British Petroleum plc,
Origin Energy,
China Gas Holdings Ltd.,
Reliance Industries Ltd.
and Exxon Mobil Corp. ExxonMobil Corporation
SHV Energy N.V.,
Sinopec
Repsol S.A.,
Copagaz Distribuidora De Gas S.A.,
Kleenheat Gas Pty Ltd
Chevron Corp
Petroleos de Venezuela
UGI Corp.,
Phillips
By Type:
Refineries
Associated gases
Non-associated gases
Others
By Application:
Residential/Commercial
Chemical
Industrial
Refinery
Auto fuel
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Refineries
1.2.2 Associated gases
1.2.3 Non-associated gases
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential/Commercial
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Refinery
1.3.5 Auto fuel
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis
3.1 United States Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis
5.1 China Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Consumption Structure by Application
….contiued
